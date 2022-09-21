Jacinda Ardern in New York for UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in New York for the opening of the United Nations General Assembly - the first full in-person meeting of world leaders since the pandemic began.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

Ardern's arrival was delayed by her attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but she landed in New York yesterday NZT after hitching a ride with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

After arriving at the assembly hall, Ardern was seen hugging and warmly greeting a number of fellow attendees - for many it's been more than two years since they have met face to face.

The assembly has opened with a speech from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, outlining the ambitions of the week. Tackling climate change, food insecurity and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine were all tabled, as expected.

Spiralling inflation, energy crises and other after-effects of the pandemic are also on the agenda.

However, the most important meeting of New Zealand's week is likely to be this morning's Christchurch Call Summit with France.

The prime minister has made her mission to tackle online extremism a core engagement of many of her overseas trips.

The week's events have undergone some unusual last minute changes to accommodate the absence of world leaders who've been in London.

US President Joe Biden usually addresses the UNGA on the opening day, but his speech will now be on the second day.

Similarly, Prince William's scheduled speech at the Earthshot Summit has been abandoned and as a result, Ardern's role at the event has been elevated.