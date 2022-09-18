King Charles hosts Jacinda Ardern at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III held audiences on Saturday with prime ministers including Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau of Canada, and Anthony Albanese.

King Charles III and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shake hands at Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

The new King is spending much of the day meeting dignitaries at Buckingham Palace who have arrived in London for his mother’s funeral on Monday.

Ardern also met with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday morning NZT.

King Charles III and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Associated Press)

She said it was a chance to pass on her condolences on behalf of the New Zealand people.

“Whilst, of course, New Zealand has lost a Queen, they have lost a grandmother.”

Jacinda Ardern and King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

Ardern was among the first foreign dignitaries to pay respects to the late Queen, visiting the monarch early Saturday morning as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

She had also signed the condolence book at Lancaster House on behalf of the New Zealand government.