Queen to be remembered in Wellington memorial service today

The late Queen Elizabeth II is set to be remembered at a state memorial service in Wellington this afternoon.

It comes a week after the Queen's state funeral in London.

The state memorial service will be taking place at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul at 2pm during a one-off public holiday to mark the Queen's death.

The memorial service will be livestreamed on the 1News website.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will deliver an address, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the head girl of St Mary's College will give readings. The cathedral's acting dean Reverend Katie Lawrence will lead the service.

Before the service, music will be played by the Air Force band and the cathedral's assistant organist.

The Defence Force will then parade in the Queen's Colours before the procession enters. There will also be a parade of the Queen's Personal Flag for New Zealand.

A minute's silence will then be held at 2pm.

The prime minister will later read an extract from the Royal Visit to New Zealand. The Governor-General will give a tribute.

Songs and readings will be weaved throughout.

The singing of God Save The King will conclude the service.

Other attendees will include former governors-general and prime ministers, MPs, mayors, iwi representatives and Order of New Zealand recipients. Local schools and youth organisations will also be present.

Representatives from the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau have also been invited.