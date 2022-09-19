NZ to observe nationwide minute of silence for the Queen

Aotearoa will observe a national minute of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at 2pm on Monday 26 September.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. (Source: Associated Press)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that the minute's silence will take place at the start of New Zealand's state memorial service.

The memorial is being held on Monday 26 September, a one-off public holiday to mark the passing of the Queen.

"The minute’s silence is a way for people, wherever they might be in New Zealand, to stand together to mark an extraordinary 70 years of service," Ardern said.

"We know in communities across the country, people will want to show their respects to a monarch who dedicated her life to service."

The state memorial will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul. Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will deliver the address at the service, and the Prime Minister will also speak.