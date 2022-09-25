First picture of Queen's ledger stone in chapel released

The royal family has released a new picture of the ledger stone marking Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place.

The stone marks the Queen's final resting place. (Source: Royal family/Press Association)

The stone has been engraved with Elizabeth II's name, which now sits alongside the names of Prince Philip and her parents.

The stone is made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with letters forged out of brass. It replaces a similar stone installed previously as a tribute to her parents.

It marks the spot where the Queen was buried Tuesday (NZT) in King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The ledger stone now reads the names of Elizabeth II's parents, George VI 1895-1952 and Elizabeth 1900-2002, followed by a Garter star, and then the names of Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 and Philip 1921-2021.