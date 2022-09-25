Man in Dunedin ICU after Invercargill hit-and-run

A man has been flown from Invercargill to Dunedin Hospital's Intensive Care Unit after being hit by a vehicle in Invercargill this morning.

A St Johns ambulance (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police told 1News the accident happened at about 6.30am today on Marama Ave South in Ōtātara, Invercargill.

St John said two ambulances attended the scene.

"We assessed and treated one patient with critical injuries," a spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patient remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police said in a statement, they are appealing for assistance locating the vehicle, urging anyone travelling in the area at the time, or the driver and occupants, to come forward.

They are asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220925/5483.