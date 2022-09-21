Robbie Williams to play one-off New Zealand show next year

British singer Robbie Williams will play a one-off show in New Zealand next year.

Robbie Williams performs during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 at London Stadium on June 12, 2022 in London, England. (Source: Getty)

He'll headline the Mission Estate Winery Concert in Napier on Saturday November 11, 2023.

The winery concert will be Williams' only Aotearoa show during a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Williams last played in New Zealand in 2018 on The Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour.

"Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive. I can't wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans".

Mission Concert producer James Erskine says he’s overjoyed that the concert is returning after a hiatus of two years due to Covid, and with such an influential artist.

“The Mission Concert is deeply engrained in the fabric of New Zealand’s entertainment calendar. Three decades is a huge milestone and has only been achieved by continuously delivering the best of the best.

“We’ve missed it as much as you have and can’t wait to see you in 2023.”

Tickets to the Mission Concert will go on sale to mission Concert Club members at Midday Tuesday 27 September.

