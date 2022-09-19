LIVE: Queen's funeral procession underway through London streets

Join 1News for live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London. Full coverage will be shown in a 1News Special from 7.30pm on TVNZ 1, as well as here on 1news.co.nz.

11.45pm: A video has been posted to the royal family's official Facebook page showing past funeral processions of former monarch's.

11.20pm: The funeral procession is now underway, as thousands of mourners line London's streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. (Source: BBC)

11.10pm: The Queen's coffin is now being returned to the carriage for the first part of her final journey to Windsor Castle.

The Queen's coffin leaving Westminster Abbey. (Source: BBC)

It will be followed by the royal funeral procession, led by King Charles III.

Marching with him will be the Queen's other children: Anne, Andrew and Edward; followed by her grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT

11.05pm: King Charles III has tears in his eyes as the funeral comes to a close.

The mourners sung God Save The King to close the service.

King Charles III with tears in his eyes as funeral comes to a close. (Source: BBC)

11pm: A two minutes silence was held around the UK as the funeral draws near an end.

10.55pm: A photo gallery of the funeral can be found at the link below.

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey

10.50pm: The scene inside Westminster Abbey as another hymn is sung by the congregation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Westminster Abbey. (Source: BBC)

10.40pm: A number of church leaders are now paying tribute to the Queen and giving their blessings to King Charles III and the rest of the royal family.

10.30pm: The Archbishop of Canterbury has just concluded a reading with the choir now singing another hymn.

10.20pm: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss has given a reading.

Liz Truss gives a reading at Queen's funeral. (Source: BBC)

10.15pm: An impressive top down shot showing the scale of the funeral.

Top down shot of Queen's funeral. (Source: BBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

10.10pm: With the coffin now in place the service has begun.

A reading was given before the singing of a hymn by all attendees.

10pm: The Queen's coffin is slowly entering the abbey while a choir sings a solemn hymn.

Queen's coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey. (Source: BBC)

Click here to watch the funeral livestream.

9.50pm: A group of sailors are pulling the Queen's royal gun carriage as Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William are among those walking behind.

READ MORE: Why sailors will pull the Queen's royal gun carriage - not horses

ADVERTISEMENT

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London. (Source: Associated Press)

Bagpipers are playing the procession in.

9.40pm: Catherine, Princess of Wales has also arrived with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, centre right, and Prince George, centre, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London. (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen's coffin is now beginning the final stage of the journey into Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry is behind the coffin watching on.

9.35pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford have arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

9.25pm: Click here for timings of how the funeral will unfold this evening and into the morning.

9.15pm: Victoria Cross of New Zealand recipient Willie Apiata has also arrived in Westminster Abbey, along with US President Joe Biden.

He also spoke to Melissa Stokes ahead of the funeral.

8.58pm - French President Emanual Macron has arrived at Westminster Abbey with his wife Brigitte.

8.45pm - The order of service for the funeral has been released outlining who will speak, what prayers will be read and what hymns will be sung. You can read it here.

Westminster Abbey's tenor bell will ring 96 times every minute, one ring for each year of the Queen's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry and Megan will be walking alongside the rest of the Queen's immediate family as the coffin enters the Abbey. Prince Andrew will also join the procession.

8.32pm - Westminster Abbey slowly starts to fill up, with 2000 people are expected to attend the funeral.

Dignitaries gather for the Queen's funeral. (Source: Associated Press)

Those in attendance are world leaders, those close to the Queen, war heroes and recipients of Queen's honours.

8.24pm - The warrant officer in charge of organising the military tributes has taken a walk down The Mall to ensure everything is in order for the arrival of hundreds of marching servicepeople.

8.16pm - The NZDF prepares to march as a part of the Queen's funeral procession.

8.13pm - New Zealanders across the motu are preparing for the Queen’s funeral service tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some will watch from home, while others will gather in retirement villages, churches and clubs.

For a formal setting to watch the funeral people will gather at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

In Dunedin, one funeral home is preparing to witness history as the most heavily planned funeral in history is about to go down. They’re planning a royal tea party.

“We were going to watch it anyway, so why not watch it with a whole group of people supporting each other,” said Gillions Funeral Services’ Elizabeth Goodyear.

7.50pm - Security in London has ramped up as people congregate to honour the queen's life.

Security workers gather to be deployed near the Palace of Westminster in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Soldiers and police officers have been patrolling the streets to ensure the funeral goes as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The logistics have been meticulously planned to try to make it as smooth as possible for those attending,” a source from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told 1News.

The Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Greater London’s dedicated police force, the Metropolitan Police, has said Monday’s funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled.

7.47pm - Londoners set up picnic spots in Hyde Park to sit and watch the Queen's funeral together.

"We thought we'd come and pay our respects," one mourner told 1News at Hyde Park.

Mourners wait ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

7.38pm - PM Jacinda Ardern spoke to the media before leaving for the funeral saying she is "very humbled" to be attending the Queen's funeral.

"I'm very humbled to be here amongst the very best of Aotearoa," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.35pm - Dignitaries from around the world are currently packing into Westminster Hall to pay their final respects to the Queen, among them a contingent of Kiwis.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and many others will make up the group of international leaders who will be in attendance.

7.30pm - Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest tonight at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Queen Elizabeth II (Source: 1News)

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since September 15.

Many of them had spent cold nights outdoors to pay their respects at the foot of the Queen’s flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral inside Westminster Abbey is breaking with centuries of tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be the first time since 1760 a British monarch’s funeral will take place inside Westminster Abbey. (Source: 1News)

Instead of continuing down the path of Britain's previous Kings and Queens to the chapel at Windsor, her body will be carried from where its been laying in state at Westminster Hall on a shorter journey, across the road to the abbey.

Today's funeral will be the first since 1760 that a British monarch's final farewell will have taken place inside the gothic church.

Dean of Westminster David Hoyle says the Queen had a special relationship with the abbey.

"This is the church place where she was married in 1947 and this is of course the place of coronation," he says.