Guard keeping vigil over Queen's coffin faints at Westminster

A guard keeping watch over the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall fainted just after midnight in London amid a queue of onlookers.

The guard swayed and stumbled off the platform before gathering himself. However seconds later he fell face-forward onto the stone floor.

Two police officers rushed to help the guard and an aide standing beside the crowd also attended. A change of guard occurred minutes later.

Royal bodyguards and other royal military units, including the Household Cavalry, the Grenadier Guards and the Coldstream Guards, are taking turns guarding the coffin. Each period of 24 hours divided into four watches.

The King and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walked behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she travelled to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace today.

The public are able to view the Queen lying in state for the next few days.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the oak and lead-lined coffin which was earlier carried by eight pall bearers into Westminster Hall, placing it on a raised platform known as a catafalque.

The coffin is draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown - encrusted with almost 3000 diamonds - and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on September 8 at the age of 96.

The queue to see the Queen lie in state is stretching for about 5km as mourners flock to pay tribute.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.