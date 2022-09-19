Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place on Monday September 19.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. (Source: Associated Press)

Here's what you need to know about how the day will run according to the latest update from the royal family:

All times are in NZT.

5.30pm Monday: Doors will close to the public for the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall.

7pm: Westminster Abbey's doors will open to the congregation of around 2000 people to take their seats. This includes heads of state, overseas government representatives, governors-general and realm prime ministers, who will travel from Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

9.44pm: The Queen's coffin will be carried to the Royal Navy's state gun carriage outside the building's North Door. It is the same carriage that carried her parents to their funerals from Westminster Hall.

9.52pm: The Procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey at 1052hrs where the Bearer Party will lift the coffin from the State Gun Carriage and carry it into the Abbey for the State Funeral Service.

10pm: The state funeral service begins and lasts for one hour. The service will conclude with The Last Post being played, and then a two-minute nationwide moment of silence shortly before 11pm. The National Anthem will bring the state funeral service to a close.

11.15pm: The coffin will be returned to the carriage for the first part of the Queen's final journey to Windsor. It will be followed by the royal funeral procession, led by King Charles III. Marching with him will be the Queen's other children: Anne, Andrew and Edward; followed by her grandchildren.

12am Tuesday: The procession will arrive at Wellington Arch, where the coffin will be transferred to the state hearse. The vehicle will leave for Windsor as the national anthem plays and the parade gives a royal salute. King Charles and other members of the royal family will make their way to Windsor by car.

2.06am: The state hearse will approach Windsor and join the funeral procession.

2.53am: The procession will stop outside St George's Chapel, where the coffin will be carried from the hearse up the West Steps.

3am: The committal service begins alongside King Charles III and members of the royal family, the congregation will be made up of past and present members of the Queen’s household, including from the private estates.

As the Queen’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Dean of Windsor will say a Psalm and the Commendation before Garter King of Arms pronounces Her Majesty’s styles and titles.

6.30am: Members of the royal family will then hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the Queen will be interred with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.

Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: 1News)

We’ll have full coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral on Monday in a 1News Special from 7.30 pm on TVNZ 1, and on 1News.co.nz.