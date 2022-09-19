Kiwis across the country prepare for the Queen's funeral

New Zealanders across the motu are preparing for the Queen’s funeral service tonight.

Some will watch from home, while others will gather in retirement villages, churches and clubs.

Gathering in their retirement villages, those who grew up alongside the Queen prepare to watch events in London.

For them, the Queen has been a constant throughout their whole lives.

“As I say she's been a part of my life forever after that. So I really feel it's a special occasion and I want to be there,” said Glenys Griffiths.

Some will be dressed very smartly in uniforms to honour the Queen.

“I'm wearing it with pride.. and also wearing it because I met the Queen in this very uniform,” said retired serviceman Ron Longly.

For a formal setting to watch the funeral people will gather at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

"This evening just gives us a good opportunity to hunker down as a family and express our sorrow in an appropriate Anglican way with a glass of wine and a bit of cheese," said George O’Donnell.

In Dunedin, one funeral home is preparing to witness history as the most heavily planned funeral in history is about to go down. They’re planning a royal tea party.

“We were going to watch it anyway, so why not watch it with a whole group of people supporting each other,” said Gillions Funeral Services’ Elizabeth Goodyear.

In Christchurch, Geoff Gilfedder was one of over 600 runners embarking on a five-kilometre run to mark the Queen's passing.

“So just a great opportunity to get out and be a part of the memorial of the Queen, not being able to be over there,” Gilfedder said.

Younger Kiwis also marked the day, with written condolences to be sent to Buckingham Palace.

At Auckland's St Cuthbert's College the Queen is seen as a trailblazer.

“Thinking about the fact, that at the time she became Queen, women were seldom seen in leadership positions,” said Ishannita Chaudhuri, the school’s head prefect.

For an even younger view, 1News went to six-year-old Harriet Mole, who met King Charles in Auckland in 2019.

“He thinks New Zealand is very beautiful so he understood why we wanted to move here,” she said.

The Queen has made a big impression on her.

“I think the Queen has been very important I think she wears very beautiful clothing and beautiful crowns, and I'd love to be a fashion designer for her, for her clothes and crown and she used to be a girl guide like me,” Harriet said.

But staying up to watch the funeral might be a step too far.

“Yeah but I definitely know I'm not causing my bedtime's at seven o'clock, so I'll watch it in the morning," she said.