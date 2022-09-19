LIVE: Countdown begins for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Join 1News for live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London. Full coverage will be shown in a 1News Special from 7.30pm on TVNZ 1, as well as here on 1News.co.nz

7.38pm - PM Jacinda Ardern spoke to the media before leaving for the funeral saying she is "very humbled" to be attending the Queen's funeral.

"I'm very humbled to be here amongst the very best of Aotearoa," she said.

7.35pm - Dignitaries from around the world are currently packing into Westminster Hall to pay their final respects to the Queen, among them a contingent of Kiwis.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and many others will make up the group of international leaders who will be in attendance.

7.30pm - Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest tonight at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Queen Elizabeth II (Source: 1News)

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since September 15.

Many of them had spent cold nights outdoors to pay their respects at the foot of the Queen’s flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral inside Westminster Abbey is breaking with centuries of tradition.

It will be the first time since 1760 a British monarch’s funeral will take place inside Westminster Abbey. (Source: 1News)

Instead of continuing down the path of Britain's previous Kings and Queens to the chapel at Windsor, her body will be carried from where its been laying in state at Westminster Hall on a shorter journey, across the road to the abbey.

Today's funeral will be the first since 1760 that a British monarch's final farewell will have taken place inside the gothic church.

Dean of Westminster David Hoyle says the Queen had a special relationship with the abbey.

"This is the church place where she was married in 1947 and this is of course the place of coronation," he says.