Shop worker hit by fleeing car during alleged Whangārei robbery

An employee at a Whangārei store has been seriously injured after being hit by a fleeing vehicle during an alleged robbery on Saturday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident around 6.30pm last night outside a store on Maunu Rd.

Police understand a man of a medium build with dark hair, glasses and dark clothing entered the store and took some items.

A staff member attempted to recover the stolen items from inside the vehicle when they were knocked over.

The staff member was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police are calling for anyone with information on the incident to step forward and assist in investigations.