Shop worker hit by fleeing car during alleged Whangārei robbery

Source: 1News

An employee at a Whangārei store has been seriously injured after being hit by a fleeing vehicle during an alleged robbery on Saturday night.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident around 6.30pm last night outside a store on Maunu Rd.

Police understand a man of a medium build with dark hair, glasses and dark clothing entered the store and took some items.

A staff member attempted to recover the stolen items from inside the vehicle when they were knocked over.

The staff member was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police are calling for anyone with information on the incident to step forward and assist in investigations.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Legendary referee Nigel Owens backs Raynal's controversial call

2

Public health still 'cornerstone' of Covid-19 response - Verrall

3

Paul Eagle, Tory Whanau leading Wellington mayoral race - poll

4

Shop worker hit by fleeing car during alleged Whangārei robbery

5

Photos: Prince William and Harry stand together at Queen's vigil

Latest Stories

Rabbitohs storm past Sharks to make NRL preliminary final

New Government policy introduced to protect productive land

Shop worker hit by fleeing car during alleged Whangārei robbery

Peter the T.Rex to remain at Auckland Museum for another year

Former colonies give mixed reactions to Queen’s death

Related Stories

Man charged with murder following Hamilton death

Mayoral candidate serves jail time for dodging sentence

Person arrested after death at Hamilton property