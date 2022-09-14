Dame Valerie Adams ready to show 'authentic' story in doco

Dame Valerie Adams is just as excited as the rest of New Zealand to see her documentary on the big screen, having only viewed a "very rough cut" of More than Gold to date.

A trailer for the documentary, which focuses on Adams' story and in particular her journey to the Tokyo Olympics last year as a mother and storied athlete in the twilight of her career, was released on Tuesday ahead of its release next month.

Adams told Breakfast on Wednesday she was nervous to have the film created but knew the timing was right.

"For me, it's about sharing my story but being authentic about it," Adams said.

"I want people to laugh, I want people to cry, I want people to laugh again - I want them to come on this journey and to be involved in the moment with me while they watch this film.

"I don't leave anything out."

The film comes out on October 20 for New Zealand audiences although it will premier on October 12 where Adams will see it for the first time alongside those most important to her.

"I've seen only the really rough cut, I haven't actually seen the final product," she said.

"But I'm very happy with how it. I'm very happy with how it went. I'm happy with what the team have done with it.

"I feel like its the build up - not a championship or something similar - but it's the build-up to something."

In a touching moment in the interview, Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson touched on a part of the trailer that highlighted Adams' promise to her late mum about continuing her dream.

"I still have conversations with my dad, he passed away a few years ago but I'll sit in the car and say, 'jeez dad, how far have we come?'," an emotional Clarkson said.

"How do you think mum would feel about you now and seeing this documentary?"

Adams said she knows her mum would be proud - the same way she believes Clarkson's father is proud of the former Silver Fern.

Dame Valerie Adams. (Source: Getty)

"Losing a parent is never easy regardless of how old you are," the shot put great said.

"I was 15 when my mum died and 23 when my dad died but she's been the biggest inspiration to me from day one and now that I'm a mum myself, I understand the choices she made."