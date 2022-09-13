First trailer for Dame Valerie Adams documentary released

The trailer for Dame Valerie Adams documentary has been released, with producers promising it will share a story people will struggle to believe is real.

More Than Gold, which will make its nationwide cinema debut on October 20, is based on the life of the retired athletics champion with a particular focus on Adams' story as a Tongan leader, a daughter, a sister and a survivor.

Adams hoped the film would "resonate with ordinary New Zealanders in an extraordinarily human way".

"I want people to laugh, I want people to cry, I want people to be with me in the serious moments but then I want people to celebrate," Adams said.

"I've told my story, my own way."

Much of the documentary focuses on Adams' challenging journey to the Tokyo Olympics - where she won a shot put bronze - as a mother-of-two and storied athlete in the twilight of her career.

However it also looks at her upbringing and little-known backstory with siblings, including NBA star Steven Adams who featured in the trailer telling tales too.

In a media statement, the team behind the documentary said they want More than Gold to share Adams' story "with honesty and vulnerability exposing her in a way few high-profile people dare".

As part of the trailer, Adams revealed she attended her first competition without shoes because they couldn't afford them.

"We had no money, but we had love," Adams said in the trailer.

Producer Leanne Pooley added she was proud to be part of the journey now too.

“Dame Valerie opened herself up, sharing a story of resilience and tenacity that is almost incomprehensible," she said.

"If it was fiction no one would believe it."