Kaikōura boat tragedy caused by collision with whale, sources claim

Sources have claimed to 1News the capsizing of a boat near Kaikōura which left five people dead was caused by a collision with a whale.

Five people died and six people were rescued after the vessel they were in capsized off Goose Bay. (Source: 1News)

1News understands those on board yesterday said the boat capsized after a collision with a whale. Maritime NZ say this will form part of its investigation.

The group on board were part of a wildlife photography group and had chartered the boat from Fish Kaikōura Charters.

A large-scale maritime operation took place to rescue the six survivors and recover the bodies of the five dead.

A number of Westpac and civilian helicopters, alongside Coastguard and local vessels, contributed to the efforts.

"This has been a tragic event that affects many lives, most of all family and loved ones," Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said yesterday.

"Our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to you all."

Information from Maritime NZ shows the boat involved was surveyed to carry one crew member and 10 passengers. It is still not known if everyone on board was wearing a life jacket.

Sharlene Ealam, the owner of Fish Kaikōura Charters and the wife of the boat's skipper, told 1News that the incident "was an unprecedented tragedy."

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families and the friends of the deceased," she said.

"And I just wanted to say thank you so much to the first responders and for all of the support and love that we've all received.

"We're grieving with you and we're so sorry," Ealam said.

She said she cannot comment on the investigation or what caused the boat to capsize. She said Fish Kaikōura Charters will be fully cooperating with investigations.

Maritime NZ investigators have started their inquiries into the accident.

"This will involve reviewing the conditions on the day, examining the vessel and interviewing people involved," a spokesperson said.

"We will conduct our investigation with the utmost sensitivity for those involved."

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is also investigating and is appealing for witnesses.