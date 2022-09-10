Five dead, six rescued after boat overturns in Kaikōura

Five people have died and six have been rescued after a vessel capsized in Kaikōura.

The incident took place off Goose Bay today.

Police have confirmed that the boat capsized after a collision, but could not confirm if it hit a whale. There were 11 people on board, including the skipper.

It is believed the group on board were birdwatching enthusiasts and had chartered the vessel while they travelled the area. It is believed they had come from all around the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dive team is currently working to recover the five bodies and a formal identification process is underway.

The six who were rescued have since been released from hospital.

Police are currently providing support for those involved.

"This has been a tragic event that affects many lives, most of all family and loved ones," Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said.

"Out heartfelt sorrow and condolences to you all."

He took the opportunity to thank everyone involved in the rescue effort, as a number of civilian vessels assisted emergency services.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'd like to thank everyone involved in the rescue and recovery, being able to bring everyone home is a great result for such terrible circumstances.

"It's a small town and we did what we could," he said.

A local who earlier spoke to 1News said "everyone is gutted" about the incident in Kaikōura.

The man said conditions were flat and calm on the water, so the capsizing of the boat was surprising, and he had never heard of it happening in the area previously.

Kaikōura's Cods and Crays owner Richard Hills said "this is a very sad day for Kaikōura, especially for fishers".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Boating is a big part of the community, so for this to happen is devastating," he said.

Coastguard's Neroli Gold said the capsized vessel has been righted and is being brought back to the harbour.

When responding to the rumours of a whale hitting the boat Mackle said that a number had been seen in the area and it was perfect conditions for sperm whales.

"Whales are resident here and yes, they do come in quite close," he said.

"We have humpback whales coming through at the moment, same with sperm whales."

Maritime NZ has sent two investigators to Kaikōura and will begin looking into the incident after rescue efforts have concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is still unknown if the boat was overloaded or if the passengers were wearing lifejackets.