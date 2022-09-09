Tauranga man says stunning Queen tattoo takes on extra meaning

With the news of the Queen's death being announced this morning, tributes have been flowing for the long-reigning monarch.

One man has a rather permanent tribute to the Queen.

Declan Jones has a large portrait of a young Queen Elizabeth II tattooed on his left forearm.

"It's something pretty bespoke. Not many people have something like that."

Jones told 1News he got the tattoo four years ago, but it has taken on greater significance after the monarch's death.

"Now it does mean quite a bit more," he said.

"It's a nice way of remembering."

Jones' family predominantly live in the English county of Cheshire.

He said his mum "wasn't too stoked" when he first showed her the piece.

"It went down like a lead balloon."

The tattoo has led people to believe he's "a crazed royal fan" but Jones denies that's the case. He wasn't planning on getting a tattoo of the Queen, but tattoo artist James Jang was good at photo-realism and the idea came up as he wanted something English to finish off his sleeve.

The work took about 10 hours.

He promised there's "more to come" and plans to get more English-themed tattoos in the future.