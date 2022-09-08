White Lady food truck issued 12-month licence by council

Food truck The White Lady's future is safe after Auckland Council granted the business a 12-month trading licence.

The council confirmed late last night the truck will be allowed to continue operating.

Max Washer, the third generation of his family to operate the truck, told Breakfast this morning he was "absolutely, incredibly stoked".

"On behalf of my family, our staff, and all our customers past, present and future we want to thank Auckland Council for believing that our little business has a place in this great city."

The White Lady has been a mainstay in Auckland's CBD for almost 75 years.

“No matter how your night's been you can always count on us being here," said Washer.

In April 2022, Auckland Council reduced its annual licence to six weeks after complaints from a nearby business. The council granted a three-month licence until September while it investigated.

That licence was set to expire in just over three weeks, Washer said on Tuesday.

He pleaded for customers to behave themselves over the next three weeks as the truck's future hung in the balance.

The White Lady is set to celebrate its 75th birthday next year.