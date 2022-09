Two businesses in Hamilton have been hit by ram-raiders in the early hours of this morning.

Police say items were taken from a shop at Centreplace Shopping Centre shortly after 3am. A car was used to bust into the shopping centre's main entrance.

Earlier, at around 2.30am a car was used by offenders to try and force their way into a liquor store in Lynden Court in Chartwell.

Police say the offenders were unable to gain entry and abandoned the car at the scene, fleeing in a second car.