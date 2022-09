Two people suffered serious stabbing injuries in an "altercation" in New Plymouth late last night.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The incident happened on Cook St at 11.30pm.

"Based on the information available it seems to be some sort of altercation between two people known to each other," police said.

The pair were treated and transported by St John ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital – one was in a critical condition, and one was in a serious condition.