Covid-19: 12 deaths reported, 1653 new cases

There are 1653 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced today.

People wearing face masks on Ponsonby Road in Auckland (file picture).

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 254 people in hospital with the virus, six fewer than Wednesday.

Seven people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit, two more than Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve more people with the virus have died.

Two were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Ten were women and two were men.

Two were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from MidCentral, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, three were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury.

There are now a total of 1941 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is five.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1595, down from 1655 24 hours ago and down from 2023 a week ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (51), Auckland (184), Waikato (145), Bay of Plenty (52), Lakes (20), Hawke's Bay (37), MidCentral (58), Whanganui (18), Taranaki (39), Tairāwhiti (19), Wairarapa (15), Capital and Coast (115), Hutt Valley (42), Nelson Marlborough (47), Canterbury (216), West Coast (10), South Canterbury (15) and Southern (84).

An additional 89 people with Covid-19 were detected at the border, the ministry said.

The ministry notes that daily reported cases may differ from those reported at a district or local public health unit level, "because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence".

A total of 2979 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 6735 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 11,158. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Wednesday there were 1793 new cases of Covid and 8 deaths.