There are 1793 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand today, Deputy Director-General of Health Dr Andrew Old announced at a media conference.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 260 people in hospital with the virus, 13 fewer than Tuesday.

Five people with the virus are in intensive care, two more than Tuesday.

Six more people with the virus have died.

On Tuesday there were 2035 new Covid cases and 12 deaths reported in New Zealand.

