Auckland street evacuated after old bomb dug up in backyard

Source: 1News

Residents of a wealthy Auckland street have been evacuated after an old bomb was dug up in someone's backyard.

Police said an old mortar shell had been dug up at a residence on Pukenui Rd, Epsom shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

They said around eight nearby properties had been evacuated as a precaution and advised people to avoid the area.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are at the property.

A police cordon at Pukenui Rd in Epsom. Homes were evacuated after an old bomb was found at a property.

A police cordon at Pukenui Rd in Epsom. Homes were evacuated after an old bomb was found at a property. (Source: 1News)

Shift Duty Inspector Dan Weir told 1News that NZDF personnel were assessing the device to mitigate risk and allow residents to return to their homes on Thursday night.

"It should be this evening, we're just waiting for the final assessment from the EOD team. Once we know more we can update people as we go," he said.

"We're treating it as live until we prove otherwise."

Evacuated residents that spoke to 1News appeared calm and relaxed despite the unusual incident unfolding on their street.

Jonathan Sissons was heading home from work when he discovered his street blocked off and reports of a bomb being discovered over his back fence.

"It's unusual to have an old bomb but I'm sure the police are doing everything [they can] and it'll be fine," he told 1News.

"Everyone's fairly relaxed. Police will sort it out and let us know when it's safe to go back."

Adi Kalan said he was on the way home from a long day of work when he too found his street blocked off. He said a police officer told him of the bomb found in the backyard.

"It's quite surprising. Epsom is a big area...so a bomb is just not expected," he said.

"I was a little worried...is it going to explode? Am I running, am I staying?

"But the officer was very kind...she said they were understanding whether it was dead or alive and it would take a couple of hours."

Kalan said it was surprising the bomb had never been discovered given the amount of development in the area.

"There's a lot of construction going on all the time. You find a bomb in a backyard, it's difficult to understand."

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

NZ man accused of sex trafficking added to FBI's most wanted list

2

Rugby commentator Willie Los'e dies aged 55

3

'Extremely dangerous' shooting suspect believed to be in North Island

4

Apple unveils new iPhones with surprising prices

5

Protests after teen rapist's home detention sentence

Latest Stories

Auckland street evacuated after old bomb dug up in backyard

Father of victim in crash that killed 5 doesn't want driver jailed

Minister gets aerial view of Far North roads after weeks of complaints

Pedestrians seriously hurt after being hit by car in Auckland

Farah Palmer Cup final sees old rugby rivalries reignited

Related Stories

Pedestrians seriously hurt after being hit by car in Auckland

Police arrest 'dangerous' man wanted over West Auckland shooting

White Lady food truck issued 12-month licence by council