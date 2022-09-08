Auckland street evacuated after old bomb dug up in backyard

Residents of a wealthy Auckland street have been evacuated after an old bomb was dug up in someone's backyard.

Police said an old mortar shell had been dug up at a residence on Pukenui Rd, Epsom shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

They said around eight nearby properties had been evacuated as a precaution and advised people to avoid the area.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are at the property.

A police cordon at Pukenui Rd in Epsom. Homes were evacuated after an old bomb was found at a property. (Source: 1News)

Shift Duty Inspector Dan Weir told 1News that NZDF personnel were assessing the device to mitigate risk and allow residents to return to their homes on Thursday night.

"It should be this evening, we're just waiting for the final assessment from the EOD team. Once we know more we can update people as we go," he said.

"We're treating it as live until we prove otherwise."

Evacuated residents that spoke to 1News appeared calm and relaxed despite the unusual incident unfolding on their street.

Jonathan Sissons was heading home from work when he discovered his street blocked off and reports of a bomb being discovered over his back fence.

"It's unusual to have an old bomb but I'm sure the police are doing everything [they can] and it'll be fine," he told 1News.

"Everyone's fairly relaxed. Police will sort it out and let us know when it's safe to go back."

Adi Kalan said he was on the way home from a long day of work when he too found his street blocked off. He said a police officer told him of the bomb found in the backyard.

"It's quite surprising. Epsom is a big area...so a bomb is just not expected," he said.

"I was a little worried...is it going to explode? Am I running, am I staying?

"But the officer was very kind...she said they were understanding whether it was dead or alive and it would take a couple of hours."

Kalan said it was surprising the bomb had never been discovered given the amount of development in the area.

"There's a lot of construction going on all the time. You find a bomb in a backyard, it's difficult to understand."