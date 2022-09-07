Man still at large after armed robbery of Kawerau ATM

A man allegedly responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Kawerau ATM on Tuesday morning is still at large, with police finding the getaway vehicle on Wednesday.

Kawerau ATM robbery vehicle has been located. (Source: Supplied)

Police said security staff were robbed while refilling cash from a security truck at an ATM near a supermarket on Onlsow Street around 8.45am on Tuesday.

"The security staff were confronted by a man with a firearm, who stole a quantity of cash," police said in a statement.

The man was seen fleeing in a maroon coloured Subaru Nissan Maxima, which was found by police on Wednesday.

Police understand that the incident is very unsettling and concerning for the Kawerau community.

They want to reassure Kawerau residents that the police is working hard to identify and locate the person responsible.

Police continue to ask for anyone with information which could assist their enquiries including dashcam footage.

To get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051814857.