Man armed with gun robs ATM security staff in Kawerau

Source: 1News

A man is on the run after robbing ATM security staff in Kawerau in Bay of Plenty while armed with a gun.

Picture of alleged robber leaving the scene.

Picture of alleged robber leaving the scene. (Source: Supplied)

Police say security staff were robbed while refilling cash from a security truck at an ATM near a supermarket on Onlsow Street around 8.45am this morning.

"The security staff were confronted by a man with a firearm, who stole a quantity of cash," police said in a statement.

"The man left in a maroon coloured Subaru Nissan Maxima."

Police are appealing to members of the public with any information or footage of the robbery to come forward.

