Man charged with murder, arson after fatal Levin house fire

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in a house fire in Levin on Wednesday morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Emergency services rushed to a Queenwood Street property shortly before 8am. On Wednesday evening, police said they had arrested a 25-year-old man and charged him with murder and arson.

He is due to appear in Levin District Court on Thursday.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who saw a black Toyota Fielder station wagon travelling between Levin and Foxton or Paraparaumu in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A pair of grey Nike shorts are believed to have been thrown from the car while it was driving, and Police would like to locate these.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.