Good as Gold: Taranaki legend serving community for six decades

This week’s ASB Good as Gold winner Brian Vincent is a legend in the provincial town of Opunake, having served his community for over 60 years.

The 85-year-old has been serving his community as a volunteer firefighter for 63 years and has no plans to step down.

In the streets of Opunake, everyone knows his name. Vincent is the Taranaki town's go-to man, with his generosity of time, help, expertise and knowledge.

As a hero in his community, ASB is gifting Brian $10,000 to treat himself and his lovely wife, Maureen.

