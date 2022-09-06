Covid-19: 12 deaths reported, 2035 new cases

There are 2035 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced today.

Woman wearing face mask (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 273 people in hospital with the virus, 16 more than Monday.

Three people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one fewer than Monday.

The average age of those in hospital is 59.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 267, down on 273 24 hours ago and down on 339 a week ago.

Twelve more people with the virus have died.

Of the 12 people with the virus who have died, one was in their 20s, one was in their 60s, three were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Seven were women and five were men.

Seven were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, and one each were from Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, and Taranaki.

There are now a total of 1933 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is seven.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1719, down on 1778 24 hours ago and down on 2251 a week ago.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (83), Auckland (808), Waikato (181), Bay of Plenty (74), Lakes (43), Hawke's Bay (33), MidCentral (102), Whanganui (30), Taranaki (45), Tairāwhiti (29), Wairarapa (19), Capital and Coast (110), Hutt Valley (47), Nelson Marlborough (54), Canterbury (248), West Coast (9), South Canterbury (14) and Southern (102).

The location of four new cases is unknown.

An additional 114 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

The ministry notes that daily reported cases may differ from those reported at a district or local public health unit level, "because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence".

A total of 2805 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 7611 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 12,028. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Monday, 1296 Covid-19 community cases and four deaths were reported.