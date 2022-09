A Northland man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a baby boy last year.

Baby (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Police released a statement today outlining the charge.

"An investigation has been ongoing since police were called to an address in the area early on 19 November 2021," Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said.

"Sadly, the 5-week-old baby boy died at the scene.

"Police have now charged a 19-year-old man with manslaughter."

The man is due to appear in Whangārei District Court today.