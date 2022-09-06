Woman mistaken for new UK PM delights Twitterverse with responses

A Twitter user who keeps being mistaken for incoming UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has handled the case of mistaken identity in hilarious fashion, responding to countless messages meant for the new leader of the Conservative Party.

UK PM Liz Truss and her Twitter handle namesake, Liz Trussell. (Source: Supplied)

Liz Trussell uses the handle @LizTruss on Twitter and has been mistaken for politician Liz Truss, who uses the handle @TrussLiz.

Truss was announced overnight (NZT) as the replacement for outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson.

And Trussell has celebrated the victory on Twitter, taking in her stride a number of messages meant for the new leader of the Tories.

Yes!!!!!! Me & Queen Liz would deffo be besties 👸🏻 https://t.co/AF0C0owA1t — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022

Green Party of England and Wales MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: "@LizTruss still doesn't get it - Boris Johnson did not get Brexit done, his myriad mistakes over Covid cost countless lives, and he leaves having disgraced his office."

Another Twitter user replied, saying they "bet she likes cake", an apparent reference to the famous line 'let them eat cake'.

"I love cake," Trussell coolly replied.

Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @TrussLiz - not Liz Trussell who tweets at @LizTruss - tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 5, 2022

Another user criticised @LizTruss for not acknowledging Rishi Sunak - who Liz Truss beat in the leadership contest - after her victory.

"Sorry I was in Nandos," Trussell replied.

Before the recent leadership competition, Trussell does not appear to have been an active Twitter user.

Petition for @Liztruss to become PM tomorrow in place of @trussliz. — Cllr Matt Dent (@CllrDent) September 5, 2022

Before Tuesday, and with the exception of replies to other people's tweets, her last message on the platform was in March 2018: "Vegas booked."

But the confusion dates back to at least October 2019, when Conservative MP Matt Hancock tweeted that he and @LizTruss "love the NHS (National Health Service) and will always protect it".

Trussell replied with laughing emojis.

Truss will be appointed the new UK Prime Minister at the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland on Tuesday, UK time.