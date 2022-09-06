Ardern congratulates Truss on becoming next UK prime minister

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on being elected the new leader of the UK's Conservative Party, and on her subsequent pending appointment as Prime Minister of the UK.

Liz Truss and Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Associated Press)

Truss, who is currently foreign secretary, beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally appoint Truss as Britain's prime minister tomorrow NZT.

"As Secretary of State for Trade and then Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has been a close friend of New Zealand," Ardern said. "She has been a staunch supporter of the UK's 'tilt' to the Indo-Pacific and played a central role in advancing our historic Free Trade Agreement."

Ardern said the New Zealand Government looks forward to working closely with Truss and her Cabinet on "ratification of the NZUK free trade agreement, implementing the extension to the youth mobility scheme, climate change, the Pacific, and supporting Ukraine" in particular.

"I am looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Truss and building on the strong relationship between New Zealand and the UK. I know a range of my Cabinet colleagues are hoping to meet with their new British counterparts soon as well.

"New Zealand has an exceptionally strong relationship with the United Kingdom based on our shared values, history and culture."

Ardern also acknowledged outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who announced he was stepping down on July 7 after a series of scandals.

"New Zealand has enjoyed excellent relations with the United Kingdom while Boris Johnson was Prime Minister," she said. "Under his leadership we've cooperated with the UK to provide military support to Ukraine; supported the UK's 'tilt' to the Indo-Pacific; and signed our New Zealand – UK Free Trade Agreement."

Truss' appointment will take place at the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland, rather than Buckingham Palace as is usual.

The Queen has been having mobility issues recently and spends her summers at Balmoral. British media reported that the decision to have her remain in Scotland was made to provide certainty for the political handover.