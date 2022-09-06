Waka Kotahi warns vehicle owners of targeted text message scam

Waka Kotahi has issued a warning over a text scam targeting vehicle owners.

We don't send text message reminders. Watch out for a scam text message telling you to renew your licence within 24 hours.



You can tell it's a scam because we don't send out text messages, and it comes from an Australian number (beginning with +61, Australia's country code). pic.twitter.com/HLAa2mCLEA — Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency news (@WakaKotahi_news) September 5, 2022

In a social media post on Tuesday, the transport agency encouraged road users to keep an eye out for a text message telling them to renew their license within 24 hours.

"We don't send text message reminders," the agency wrote.

"You can tell it's a scam because we don't send out text messages, and it comes from an Australian number (beginning with +61, Australia's country code)."

ADVERTISEMENT

The scam message includes a false reminder number and a link to a fraudulent website.

A person on their phone.

Waka Kotahi has been the target of several recent scams, including one where drivers were told they had overdue tolls to be paid and another claiming the driver owed a refund.

The transport agency also issued a reminder to vehicle owners to only check emails that were genuine and came from a @nzta.govt.nz or a @noreply.nzta.govt.nz address.

"Our emails will also include details about you, like your vehicle's plate number, your vehicle's make, and your current rego's expiry date—the scam email often misses specifics like this."