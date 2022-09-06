Nearly 20 gang vehicles seized by Wellington police

Nearly 20 gang vehicles around the Wellington region were seized by police last week as part of an effort to target organised crime.

A motorcycle gang (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Last Wednesday and Thursday, police seized 17 cars, two motorcycles and a boat from gang members and associates that had overdue fines and reparation.

The operation was led by Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Williamson and involved staff across multiple teams in the district.

"A car and Harley Davidson were impounded for 28 days, and their drivers face a number of driving charges," Williamson said.

"The operation provided teeth to court imposed sanctions and ensures people are being held accountable for offending."

Prior to this most recent operation, 28 vehicles were seized, including eight from the Wairarapa, from early June.

