Man admits Wellington protest riot and assault charges

A Palmerston North man has admitted discharging a fire extinguisher over police and then throwing it at officers breaking up the protest at Parliament earlier this year.

Police carrying riot shields on day 15 of the protest at Parliament. (Source: 1News)

By Jimmy Ellingham of rnz.co.nz

In Palmerston North District Court on 6 September, Marcus James Carlin, 36, pleaded guilty to charges of rioting and assaulting police when possessing a weapon on 2 March, as the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds was broken up.

Carlin also admitted six charges arising from a search of a Palmerston North property in June, including possessing prohibited firearms and explosives for an unlawful purpose.

According to court documents released to RNZ, Carlin was on Parliament's grounds as police worked to clear it about 3pm on 2 March.

He was with half a dozen other protesters who were resisting police.

Carlin used a fire extinguisher three times against the officers, causing them, and nearby protesters, to have vision and breathing problems.

"The power disabled the officers' capacity in protecting themselves from assaults and projectiles thrown by protesters," a court summary of facts stated.

Carlin then threw the extinguisher at police, before running away. His actions were captured on video and he was later arrested.

The court documents said Carlin had been at the protest since 9 February.

It said 71 police officers were injured on 2 March, some suffering deep cuts and dental injuries, and others being knocked unconscious by projectiles thrown at them. Seven required treatment at Wellington Hospital.

The court summary of facts included a lengthy review of the protest at Parliament, including its riotous ending on 2 March.

It detailed the projectiles thrown at police, such as paving stones, bricks and cans of food, and the lengths some protesters went to when confronting police, such as one protester who was on a nearby building's fire escape with bags of sand he was to throw down at officers.

"It was evident that some missiles, including wheel nuts and other projectiles, had been pre-prepared by protesters for the purposes of throwing at police.

"A number of protesters were organised and ensured a steady supply of materials were collected and handed to the front line for use against police."

The summary said seven fires were deliberately lit, with gas cylinders thrown into them, exposing police to incoming missiles while they extinguished the flames.

Firearms charges also admitted

On 28 June, police searched Carlin's property, with a search warrant for clothes worn by him during the protest.

Carlin lived in a large bus at the front of the section, where they found guns and explosives as well as the clothes.

Two guns, including a semi-automatic rifle that was loaded, were in a bag near his bed.

Officers also found a prohibited semi-automatic firearm, a taser and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a P pipe and cannabis utensils.

Carlin pleaded not guilty to damaging a Palmerston North City Council vehicle in June, and also faces trial before a judge later this month on charges of assault with intent to injure and wilful damage from an incident in April.

It is alleged Carlin caused $3400 damage to a council parking wardens' vehicle after his van was issued with a parking ticket.

Carlin will represent himself at the trial, while defence lawyer Fergus Steedman acts for him on the other matters.

Judge Jonathan Krebs asked Carlin about being self-represented at the trial.

Carlin said he had done it before.

"I've had successful outcomes and I'm confident in my ability to conduct my own defence on those charges."

Before his AVL link to the court was cut, Carlin said: "Another stop on the yellow brick road."

"An Elton John fan," Judge Krebs said, "Good to hear."

Carlin remains in custody.