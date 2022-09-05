Covid-19: 4 deaths reported, 1296 new cases

There are 1296 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced today.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 257 people in hospital with the virus.

Four people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The average age of those in hospital is 58.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 273, down on 351 a week ago.

Four more people with the virus have died.

Of the four people with the virus who have died, one was in their 70s and three were in their 80s.

Two were women and two were men.

Two were from Waikato, and one each were from the Auckland region and Southern.

There are now a total of 1915 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is six.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1778, down on 2427 a week ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (57), Auckland (506), Waikato (99), Bay of Plenty (47), Lakes (21), Hawke's Bay (20), MidCentral (46), Whanganui (14), Taranaki (29), Tairāwhiti (21), Wairarapa (17), Capital and Coast (88), Hutt Valley (32), Nelson Marlborough (31), Canterbury (187), West Coast (4), South Canterbury (13) and Southern (57).

The location of seven cases is unknown.

The ministry notes that daily reported cases may differ from those reported at a district or local public health unit level, "because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence".

The number of active community cases is 12,446. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Sunday, 1103 Covid-19 community cases and 11 deaths were reported.