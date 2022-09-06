Concern for man missing from Te Kuiti for more than 5 months

Source: 1News

There are concerns for the wellbeing of a man missing from Te Kuiti for more than five months.

Colin Heath.

Colin Heath. (Source: Supplied)

Police say Colin Heath was reported missing on March 19 and was last seen in Te Kuiti.

"His bank accounts have not been touched since this time and other efforts including reviewing telecommunications have been unsuccessful."

There is no clear area to search for the 46-year-old police say.

"We continue to ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police .

"We are keen for any information, regardless of how small you may think it is."

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Body left in burnt-out car for 2 days after police missed remains

2

Nearly 20 gang vehicles seized by Wellington police

3

Police looking for 3 people over woman missing from Kapiti beach

4

Kiwis without savings will struggle in retirement - report

5

Gloriavale man says discipline with weapons common practice

Latest Stories

Kiwi sailors 'in their 70s' in trouble on trans-Tasman voyage

Condolences from Health NZ to family of man who died after Covid jab

Waka Kotahi warns vehicle owners of targeted text message scam

Woman mistaken for new UK PM delights Twitterverse with responses

Kiwis without savings will struggle in retirement - report

Related Stories

Snow, road closures in South and North islands

MP calls for investigation into Rotorua emergency housing

Body found in Waikato, police investigating

Rotorua emergency housing crisis 'devastating' - councillor