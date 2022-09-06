Concern for man missing from Te Kuiti for more than 5 months

There are concerns for the wellbeing of a man missing from Te Kuiti for more than five months.

Colin Heath. (Source: Supplied)

Police say Colin Heath was reported missing on March 19 and was last seen in Te Kuiti.

"His bank accounts have not been touched since this time and other efforts including reviewing telecommunications have been unsuccessful."

There is no clear area to search for the 46-year-old police say.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We continue to ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police .

"We are keen for any information, regardless of how small you may think it is."