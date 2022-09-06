Air NZ flaps back over Emirates' near identical ad campaign

Air New Zealand and Emirates have engaged in tit-for-tat jabs over the Dubai based airlines new Fly Better ad campaign.

Side-by-side of AirNZ and Emirates ads. (Source: Supplied)

Emirates' advert features Gerry the goose as the protagonist, who decides it's better to fly in comfort on the airline rather than do the hard yards with the rest of his skein (geese in flight).

In 2016 Air New Zealand released a near identical campaign with Dave the goose, who also preferred flying in comfort on a plane.

Now, Air New Zealand has taken a jab at Emirates by posting a video on Twitter with Dave the goose congratulating his mate Gerry on choosing an easier way to travel.

However, Dave jests: "Only problem is, he got the wrong airline".

"What are you doing on Emirates Gerry it was supposed to be Air New Zealand!"

Gerry ya goose, you got the wrong airline! 🤦‍♂️ @emirates pic.twitter.com/Kmjt529dLy — Air New Zealand ✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) September 2, 2022

Emirates was quick to join in the fun, yesterday posting a response to the jibe on Twitter.

"Don't wing it, Dave! You definitely want to fly with Emirates for the long haul. And Dubai is a sweet spot for migratory stops. See you here!"

Don't wing it, Dave! You definitely want to fly with Emirates for the long haul. And Dubai is a sweet spot for migratory stops. See you here! @FlyAirNZ pic.twitter.com/XMM0ynpzwZ — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 3, 2022

More than just the adverts links the two airlines, with Air New Zealand listed as a travel partner on the Emirates website.