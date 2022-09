Police Minister Chris Hipkins has celebrated his birthday with one of the more unusual gifts - a sausage roll cake.

Chris Hipkins cuts into his sausage roll cake he was gifted on his birthday. (Source: Chris Hipkins/Facebook)

In a social media post, Hipkins said there were "some upsides to working on your birthday", although even he found his birthday cake a bit questionable.

"Who knew sausage roll cake is an actual thing?!" he wrote.

Hipkins said the cake was given to him by police during their Monday morning briefing.