No charges filed in horror Picton crash that killed 7

No charges have been filed in relation to the horror Picton crash that left seven people dead in June this year.

Documents released to 1News show Waka Kotahi was looking at reducing the speed on the piece of road between Picton and Blenheim before seven people were killed. (Source: 1News)

The head-on crash between a van and a refrigerated goods truck occurred on SH1 near Mt Pleasant, killing seven of the nine family members travelling in the van.

Paul James Muir Brown, 59, Diseree Lagud Brown, 47, Mark John Lagud, 15, Divina Lagud Dolar, 56, Flordeliza Lagud Dolar, 19, Li-Hsuan (Amber) Chen, 36, and Mika Ella Chen Clariman, six months, were killed when the van they were travelling in crossed the centre line and collided with a Big Chill truck in Koromiko, south of Picton.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltman said a thorough investigation into the crash had been completed and no charges were filed.

“I would like to thank the investigation team who have worked with utmost professionalism and respect to understand this huge loss of life," he said.

Earlier in August one of the survivors of the crash told 1News he has no idea how he walked away from the accident that killed seven of his family members.

Pedro Clariman, 27, has some scars and soreness as a result of the crash. But, he only spent a few days in hospital.

"It's been hard, but I'm trying to be strong... I can walk, it's not like normal yet but I can handle it," Pedro says.

He spoke to 1News to thank the public, police and even strangers for the support the family has received.