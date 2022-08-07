Survivor of horror Picton crash thanks Kiwis for support

One of the survivors of the horror Picton crash says he has no idea how he walked away from the accident that killed seven of his family members.

Pedro Clariman, 27, has some scars and soreness as a result of the crash. But, he only spent a few days in hospital.

"It's been hard, but I'm trying to be strong... I can walk, it's not like normal yet but I can handle it," Pedro says.

He spoke to 1News to thank the public, police and even strangers for the support the family has received in the last six weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine of his family members were travelling in a van that collided with a large refrigerator truck near Picton on June 19.

He and his younger brother Luis were the only survivors.

The van was significantly damaged in the head-on collision. Pedro was sitting in the front seat.

"Yeah. I don't believe also I survived because when I wake up, it's already, you know, I don't have anything to hold except just the door beside me."

Tributes left at the scene of the horror crash between Picton and Blenheim (Source: 1News)

He lost his six-month-old daughter Mika and partner Amber in the crash. He says Amber loved animals and was very kind and caring.

His youngest brother Mark, described as "cheeky", was just 15 when he died in the crash alongside their parents Paul and Desiree Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro wipes away tears as he remembers them.

"He [dad] is a nice man and my mum is the same. Even when we are old already, she is still supporting us."

The family had been travelling to Southland for a family funeral. They had stopped the night before in Canterbury and got on the road to the Picton ferry early Sunday morning.

Pedro says he drove the first four hours but stopped to rest when he became tired and played with daughter Mika.

"I played and touched her face, just feel her. Because I always driving so I don't have a chance to play with her.

"So we play for a while and then my dad insisted to drive because he said, 'I already have enough rest to drive.'"

READ MORE: Report into speed changes near Picton crash scene 'chilling'

ADVERTISEMENT

They were just 45 minutes from Picton when Paul took over and Pedro went to sleep in the passenger seat.

"That time I wake up, we already in the crash. So, yeah, then I just wake my family and call them, each of them... I can't believe that happened.

"After I saw my daughter, I just passed out."

His aunt Divina Dolar, 56, and his cousin Flordelzia Dolar, 19, were also in the van and died in the accident.

Divina's husband Frebel Dolar says he moved with his family to New Zealand for a better life. He's felt the support of Kiwis these past six weeks.

"Thanks for those, all those people who assist us who give us their support during the time during our grief."

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a sentiment echoed by Pedro who says the family has been overwhelmed by support. A Givealittle page for the family has raised almost $100,000.

"Even when they don't know us, they are still helping us. So I am very blessed they helped us.

"So I would just like to say thank you to them. Thank you so much for your help."

The family is now focusing on supporting younger brother Luis who remains in hospital.

Pedro's brother David Lagud, who didn't travel with the family, says he's focusing on lifting Luis' spirits while he recovers.

"Every time I go to the hospital we are just playing and I make him laugh... we're just grateful that he's alive."

Pedro says, despite everything, he's grateful too.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am still blessed because I still have my brother."