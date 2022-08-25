Pumas devour 170kg of meat at Christchurch Argentine BBQ

The Pumas won't be lacking support or protein when it comes to game time on Saturday.

Just some of the heavenly food on offer for the Pumas in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

The South American side and their support staff enjoyed a traditional asado – or barbeque – for lunch on Thursday at Argentine BBQ restaurant El Quincho in Christchurch.

Marketing coordinator for the restaurant Valentina Marquez told 1News they put on a feast worthy of the Argentinian heroes.

"A whole lamb [which weighed] 25 to 30 kilos, we had 60-70 chorizo [sausages], we around 50kg of beef and around 20kg of chicken and pork," she said.

Asado are common back in Argentina as Kiwi assistant coach David Kidwell has come to learn.

"Every Wednesday night, the players get together and they do an asado and I said that I loved the process of it... I looked at it and thought that's us Kiwis too, we love our food and that's how we interact,” he said.

"I told them that - that it reminds me so much of our culture and Kiwis."

Now all that’s left is to face the All Blacks with the chance to beat them for the first time on New Zealand soil this Saturday – and they still have plenty of appetite for it.