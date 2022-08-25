Kidwell bringing the Kiwi way to Pumas after shock code swap

It's been a chilly week in Christchurch for many in Argentina's camp ahead of this weekend's Test against the All Blacks, but for defensive coach David Kidwell, the cold has been a homely comfort.

"I haven't been home for three years," the Christchurch-born coach told 1News.

"It's good to feel that Christchurch cold going through your bones and going up to the boys [rubbing your hands together] and saying 'oh, this is Christchurch. Welcome.'"

The Pumas turned heads back in May when it was announced Kidwell - whose background as both a player and coach in rugby league included a period leading the Kiwis - would join Michael Cheika's rugby union staff as the new defensive mastermind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coincidentally, the two coaches are neighbours in Sydney but Kidwell said they'd had little to do with each other prior to his recruitment until a fateful coffee earlier this year.

"I knew of him, I'd seen him on TV and he knew of me through rugby league and then we sat down through a mutual friend who said, 'look, Michael might be interested in a guy like as yourself,' so we sat down and had a coffee," Kidwell recalled.

"We just talked for an hour - we talked about life and a little bit about rugby but I said, 'mate, my knowledge of rugby is next to zero,' but he just talked about having good people and having fresh eyes on the game.

"And so far, it's been working."

Michael Cheika and David Kidwell talk prior to a Test. (Source: Getty)

He's not wrong.

Since joining Los Pumas, Kidwell has helped the side claim a 2-1 series win over Scotland in Argentina as well as split this year's Rugby Championship fixtures against the Wallabies, with Argentina hammering the Australia side 48-17 earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has Kidwell excited for what's to come; not just this weekend, but next year as well with the Rugby World Cup in France. Argentina is in a favourable pool alongside England, Japan, Samoa and Chile.

"My family have sacrificed a lot - I've been away from my family for two months... but the boys, the muchachos, they make it so much easier because they're really coachable, really positive and they really embrace that," he said.

"To go to the Rugby World Cup, have that on your CV, it'll be amazing."

A new identity built on culture

Along with coaching the side's defence, Kidwell has played a hand in adding to the team's culture as well - an area he firmly focused on during his time in rugby league, including his firm belief in elevating "Te Iwi Kiwi" culture while at the helm of the Kiwis.

The 45-year-old said his new South American side has plenty of interest in Aotearoa customs as well.

"They've asked a few questions," Kidwell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While they've been here a lot, they've nearly immersed themselves in [New Zealand culture]."

David Kidwell looks on with fellow assistant coach and Pumas great Felipe Contepomi. (Source: Getty)

Funnily enough though, Kidwell said he sees similarities between the two cultures that the Pumas hadn't necessarily recognised and it all falls back on one big passion both share - food.

"They have a thing over in Argentina called Asado which is Argentinian barbeque," he said.

"Every Wednesday night, the players get together and they do an asado and I said that I loved the process of it... I looked at it and thought that's us Kiwis too, we love our food and that's how we interact.

"I told them that - that it reminds me so much of our culture and Kiwis."

Kidwell hopes that culture can extend to winning too with the Pumas hoping to add to their historic victory in Sydney two years ago with their first win on New Zealand soil over the All Blacks this week in his hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a special group of guys," he said.

"It's about creating history. To do the first of anything is very special and I have full confidence that if we play to our potential, we're going to give it a good old shake, that's for sure.

"It should be a good game."