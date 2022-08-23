Accommodation an issue for Nelsonians forced from homes

Andrea Warn is one of many Nelsonians unable to return home following last week’s devastating flooding and slips.

One such landslide came down behind Warn's family home in central Nelson.

On Thursday, her neighbours helped protect the property with the help of plywood.

While her house was unscathed, the property itself has been red stickered.

Warn’s hoping engineers will have a solution.

"Our kids belong in this neighbourhood and this community, so we would be devastated if we had to leave," she told 1News.

There are 108 properties that have been yellow stickered to date, with 15 more getting a red.

As the number of displaced people in Nelson grows, the next concern is what to do with them. The rental market is tight, so the council is investigating options.

Warn and her family are between homes right now.

"My children had to go to my sisters because we could only get a studio room, and after that we will be going to a friend’s Airbnb."

Roading also remains an issue.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim and SH63 through the Wairau Valley won't open before next week.

Acting national manager maintenance and operations Mark Owen says safety and ongoing damage assessment means there will be no quick fix.

"The scale of the damage to highways and local roads is enormous. They can’t be repaired to their previous condition overnight. Getting these roads restored is going to take a lot of time and an immense amount of effort and planning. As our road crews continue this mammoth task, we ask for your patience and understanding."

It means Cable Bay Adventure Park’s Richard Ussher is having to fly his chef in from Blenheim.

"We've got some functions and opening up again for the weekend so he's jumping on a plane in Blenheim and we're flying him across here."

Congestion around Nelson remains, with closures on State Highway 6 via Rocks Rd as well.