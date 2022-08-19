Home heavily damaged after hillside collapses in Nelson

Source: 1News

Severe flooding caused a hill to collapse, inflicting heavy damage on a Nelson man's home.

"My house is ruined... I can't live inside [it] anymore," Yoann Martichon told 1News.

Martichon heard the hill collapsing around 8pm on Thursday and looked outside to see a slip coming straight for his home.

"We saw the dirt rolling straight to our property," he said.

A Brook Street property in Nelson after a slip overnight.

A Brook Street property in Nelson after a slip overnight. (Source: 1News)

Martichon and his family left for a motel shortly after. "It's been quite a night, to be honest."

READ MORE: More slips and flooding as big rainfall totals revealed

Mud from the slip has piled around the house, and even came in through a bedroom window.

A property on Brook Street, Nelson, after a slip.

A property on Brook Street, Nelson, after a slip. (Source: 1News)

"We came this morning to assess the situation... it's pretty bad."

READ MORE: Aerial footage reveals massive extent of Nelson floods

MetService has warned the sodden region is expected to face a second downpour late on Friday afternoon.

"We've got more rain coming tonight, heavy rain, so we'll see what happens. There's nothing I can do," Martichon said.

New ZealandWeather NewsNelson

Popular Stories

1

Gaurav Sharma: MP launches another broadside against Labour, PM

2

Double-murderer Mark Lundy denied parole

3

Air NZ passenger describes panic after 'emergency' on LA flight

4

LIVE: Slips 'too numerous to count' means Nelson years from recovery

5

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Latest Stories

Skipper fined for causing wreck after falling asleep

LIVE: Slips 'too numerous to count' means Nelson years from recovery

Stuart returns after ban for calling player 'weak-gutted dog'

Air NZ passenger describes panic after 'emergency' on LA flight

Gaurav Sharma: MP launches another broadside against Labour, PM

Related Stories

LIVE: Slips 'too numerous to count' means Nelson years from recovery

Nelson official fights back tears talking about flood damage

Nelson official: "There were slips falling everywhere"

Photos: Flooding causes damage and disruption in Nelson, Northland