Home heavily damaged after hillside collapses in Nelson

Severe flooding caused a hill to collapse, inflicting heavy damage on a Nelson man's home.

"My house is ruined... I can't live inside [it] anymore," Yoann Martichon told 1News.

Martichon heard the hill collapsing around 8pm on Thursday and looked outside to see a slip coming straight for his home.

"We saw the dirt rolling straight to our property," he said.

A Brook Street property in Nelson after a slip overnight. (Source: 1News)

Martichon and his family left for a motel shortly after. "It's been quite a night, to be honest."

Mud from the slip has piled around the house, and even came in through a bedroom window.

A property on Brook Street, Nelson, after a slip. (Source: 1News)

"We came this morning to assess the situation... it's pretty bad."

MetService has warned the sodden region is expected to face a second downpour late on Friday afternoon.

"We've got more rain coming tonight, heavy rain, so we'll see what happens. There's nothing I can do," Martichon said.