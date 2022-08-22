Aerial footage shows massive slips in Nelson, Rai Valley

Helicopter footage shows the destruction after flooding caused slips in Rai Valley and parts of Nelson.

The footage, taken on Monday, shows one home at the bottom of a gully in Tahunanui while others hang precariously above.

Roads in the area have also been affected, with a major slip cutting a path through forest in Rai Valley before covering asphalt below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rai Valley sits on State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim and is closed due to damage.

It comes as the top of the South Island was hit hard by last week's 'atmospheric river', with roads devastated and hundreds forced from their homes.

READ MORE: Photos: Long road to recovery begins in flood-ravaged Nelson

"This is going to be a long recovery," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said from Nelson on Monday morning.

Ardern said there was work going on to prepare for more adverse weather on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said it was likely it would not be as severe as last week's weather, however "because of the sheer amount of water that has fallen in this region, the slips are a concern".

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced the Government is making a further $200,000 contribution to the Mayoral Relief Funds across Nelson Tasman and Marlborough.

Marlborough will receive $100,000 and an additional $100,000 will be contributed to Nelson Tasman.

"This past week has been really tough on the top of the South Island, with a long and challenging recovery ahead," McAnulty said.