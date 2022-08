Fire services are at the scene following a building fire on Auckland's North Shore on Saturday morning.

Smoke billows out of a Takapuna building that caught fire on Saturday morning. (Source: Supplied)

Seven fire trucks were called to the scene on Barrys Point Road, Takapuna, at 9.39am on Saturday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1News in a statement.

The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.