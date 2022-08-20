Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send message to flood-affected Kiwis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have acknowledged the severe flooding in the top of the South Island in a post on Instagram.

(Source: Getty)

"Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand this week is a reminder of the herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet," the post read.

Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand is a reminder of the herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet. I know you will come together, as you have done before, to support those in need. Catherine and I are thinking about all those affected. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2022

"I know that New Zealanders will come together, as they have done before, to support those in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Catherine and I are thinking about all the individuals and communities affected."

READ MORE: 100 evacuations in Nelson overnight as heavy rain continues

Over 500 evacuations have been carried out in the Nelson region, with more expected.