Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send message to flood-affected Kiwis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have acknowledged the severe flooding in the top of the South Island in a post on Instagram.
"Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand this week is a reminder of the herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet," the post read.
"I know that New Zealanders will come together, as they have done before, to support those in need.
"Catherine and I are thinking about all the individuals and communities affected."
Over 500 evacuations have been carried out in the Nelson region, with more expected.