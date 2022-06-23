Parliament grounds officially reopened post protest

Source: 1News

Parliament's grounds has been officially reopened, months after it sustained prolonged damage during protests earlier this year.

Taranaki Whānui Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice said the event was part of the healing process - "and a time for kōtahitanga (unity) as we stand together on our tupuna whenua".

There was speeches by Parliament’s Tumu Whakarae Kura Moeahu, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and out-going Speaker Trevor Mallard.

MPs, Wellingtonians and Parliamentary workers enjoyed ice cream and sausages after the re-opening.

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

North Shore stabbings 'random', police pay credit to local heroes

2

1 person wins $12m Lotto Powerball jackpot

3

Crutch used by public to stop Murrays Bay stabbing spree

4

Perenara says All Blacks axing 'not the hardest thing'

5

Air NZ offers cash incentives to attract staff

Latest Stories

NZ cheese makers worry EU trade deal will restrict common names

North Shore stabbings 'random', police pay credit to local heroes

US boosts monkeypox testing after 142 cases confirmed

Crutch used by public to stop Murrays Bay stabbing spree

North Korea's talks of new army duties suggest nuclear deployment

Related Stories

NZ cheese makers worry EU trade deal will restrict common names

Kiritapu Allan sings names of Matariki stars in Parliament

Full video: Ardern talks at official reopening of Parliament grounds

National Party President Peter Goodfellow to retire