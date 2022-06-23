Parliament grounds officially reopened post protest

Parliament's grounds has been officially reopened, months after it sustained prolonged damage during protests earlier this year.

Taranaki Whānui Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice said the event was part of the healing process - "and a time for kōtahitanga (unity) as we stand together on our tupuna whenua".

There was speeches by Parliament’s Tumu Whakarae Kura Moeahu, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and out-going Speaker Trevor Mallard.

MPs, Wellingtonians and Parliamentary workers enjoyed ice cream and sausages after the re-opening.