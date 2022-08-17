Ardern and Sharma have not spoken since caucus suspension

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma have not spoken since she announced his suspension from caucus on Tuesday.

Gaurav Sharma and Jacinda Ardern - file. (Source: 1News)

When asked if she or anyone in the party knew his whereabouts, Ardern said that "without disclosing details that will be private to members of the team.. we certainly have made every effort to make sure there is support there and of course we're available".

She said that needed to be done in keeping "with the space the member needs".

Sharma was suspended from caucus on Tuesday.

Ardern said the "sense of trust has been broken through repeated breaches of our caucus rules over the last five days and that made the decision very clear".

She claimed Sharma's behaviour amounted to "serious misconduct" within Labour's rules.

"We have expectations he follows the same rules as everyone else."

Sharma had contacted media minutes after Tuesday's caucus meeting began, saying there had been a meeting with all the Labour MPs the previous evening "and the decision was predetermined".

Ardern denied the decision was predetermined.

It came as Sharma on Monday posted new allegations on Facebook at the time Ardern was holding her weekly media conference.

On Thursday last week, the first-term MP for Hamilton West launched a broadside against what he alleged was a bullying and gas-lighting culture within Parliament.

On Friday, the MP published a 2600-word Facebook post detailing more grievances and other allegations about his time in Parliament.

The Labour Party has repeatedly disputed and rejected the allegations levelled by Sharma.