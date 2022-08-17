Ardern and Sharma have not spoken since caucus suspension

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma have not spoken since she announced his suspension from caucus on Tuesday.

Gaurav Sharma and Jacinda Ardern - file.

Gaurav Sharma and Jacinda Ardern - file. (Source: 1News)

When asked if she or anyone in the party knew his whereabouts, Ardern said that "without disclosing details that will be private to members of the team.. we certainly have made every effort to make sure there is support there and of course we're available".

She said that needed to be done in keeping "with the space the member needs".

Sharma was suspended from caucus on Tuesday.

Ardern said the "sense of trust has been broken through repeated breaches of our caucus rules over the last five days and that made the decision very clear".

READ MORE: Gaurav Sharma suspended from Labour caucus 'over lack of trust'

She claimed Sharma's behaviour amounted to "serious misconduct" within Labour's rules.

"We have expectations he follows the same rules as everyone else."

Sharma had contacted media minutes after Tuesday's caucus meeting began, saying there had been a meeting with all the Labour MPs the previous evening "and the decision was predetermined".

READ MORE: MP Gaurav Sharma alleges Labour caucus met without him overnight

Ardern denied the decision was predetermined.

It came as Sharma on Monday posted new allegations on Facebook at the time Ardern was holding her weekly media conference.

On Thursday last week, the first-term MP for Hamilton West launched a broadside against what he alleged was a bullying and gas-lighting culture within Parliament.

On Friday, the MP published a 2600-word Facebook post detailing more grievances and other allegations about his time in Parliament.

The Labour Party has repeatedly disputed and rejected the allegations levelled by Sharma.

New ZealandPoliticsHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

LIVE: Flooding and evacuations as heavy rain hits parts of NZ

2

Morrison refuses to resign amid secret portfolio revelations

3

Foster survives as NZR backs All Blacks coach through to World Cup

4

Opinion: ARISE - Let there be light and legal action

5

Lydia Ko says upcoming marriage won't affect schedule

Latest Stories

Westport couple put in mammoth effort to prepare property for flooding

LIVE: Flooding and evacuations as heavy rain hits parts of NZ

Explainer: What happens if an MP is expelled from their party?

Woman convicted of stealing NZ Post mail over two year period

Opinion: ARISE - Let there be light and legal action

Related Stories

Explainer: What happens if an MP is expelled from their party?

Jacinda Ardern speaks to media amid Labour MP suspension saga

Christopher Luxon says he's a 'big fan of diversity'

Opinion: Politics aside, why can’t we pronounce Gaurav Sharma correctly?